New Insurance research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2014 -- The Slovenian life insurance segment declined at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.8% during the review period (2008-2012). This was primarily due to the banking crisis which, by the end of 2012, resulted in recession for Slovenia. However, increased investment in fixed capital creation and a recovery in private consumption managed to bring Slovenia out of recession by the end of 2013. Over the forecast period (2012-2017), the life insurance segment is projected to post a CAGR of 4.2% as the demand for traditional life insurance products, such as term life and annuities, is expected to grow. In addition, the new pension law and the amendments made to the prevalent insurance law in 2013 are further expected to support the segment's growth.
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Report Highlights
- The Slovenian life insurance segment declined at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.8% during the review period (2008-2012) due to the banking crisis which, by the end of 2012, resulted in recession for Slovenia.
- Compared to its peer EU nations, the Netherlands, France and Switzerland, the Slovenian life insurance segment has a lower penetration.
- An increase in national debt led to a reduction in disposable income levels, and rising unemployment led to a further reduction in savings.
- The decline in the life insurance segment was primarily due to poor sales of unit-linked products.
- In October 2012, the Slovenian government passed the Law on Pension and Disability Insurance, which came into force in January 2013. The law included an increase in the pensionable age for both men and women and incentives for people who wish to work after the retirement age.
Report Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the life insurance segment in Slovenia:
- It provides historical values for the Slovenian life insurance segment for the report's 2008-2012 review period and projected figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period.
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Slovenian life insurance segment, along with market forecasts until 2017.
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions.
- It analyses the various distribution channels for life insurance products in Slovenia.
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Slovenia for the life insurance business.
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance segment in Slovenia and its growth prospects.
- It profiles the top life insurance companies in Slovenia and outlines the key regulations affecting them.
Reasons to Get this Report
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Triglav Insurance Company, Maribor Insurance Company, KD Zivljenje, Merkur Insurance Company, NLB Vita, Prva Personal Insurance Company, Generali Insurance Company, Grawe Insurance Company, Modra Insurance Company, Adriatic Slovenica
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