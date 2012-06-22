New Market Report: Life Insurance in the UK, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016

New Financial Services research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2012 -- The UK life insurance segment is the largest segment in the UK insurance industry, accounting for 68.1% of total industry premiums in 2011. It is also one of the largest life insurance segments in Europe in terms of gross written premium. During the review period (2007-2011), the impact of the global financial crisis and the European debt crisis resulted in a decline in consumer confidence. This decline then adversely affected long-term insurance products, something that played a key role in the overall decline of the UK life insurance segment during the review period. However, the complete implementation of Solvency II in 2013 is expected to result in market growth.
Key Highlights
- The financial crisis of 2008-2009 severely affected sales of life insurance products, particularly unit-linked single premiums, causing a strong decline in overall premiums in the UK.
- During the review period, the profitability of life insurers operating in the UK was being affected by factors such as a decline in the demand for long-term savings products, competition from other types of investment or savings products, and changes in regulatory and legislative laws.
- New government initiatives and the launch of revised annuity initiatives alongside a compulsory code of conduct, to ensure the best possible retirement income to each and every individual, is expected to drive the UK life insurance segment over the forecast period.
- There are 309 insurance companies operating in the life insurance segment, out of which only 129 are authorized by FSA. The life insurance segment faced great pressure in terms of capital and solvency positions during the financial crisis, although some of these pressures have now eased and the economy is in recovery.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Aviva Plc, Standard Life Plc, Lloyds Banking Group plc, AEGON UK plc, Prudential plc, Legal & General Group Plc, Zurich Financial Services ltd, Old Mutual plc, Royal London Mutual
