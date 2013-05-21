New Market Report: Life Insurance Investments in Switzerland to 2016: Market Databook

Recently published research from Timetric, "Life Insurance Investments in Switzerland to 2016: Market Databook", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- This report is the result of Timetric's extensive market research covering the life insurance industry in Switzerland. It contains detailed historic and forecast data for investments. 'Life Insurance Investments in Switzerland to 2016: Market Databook' provides detailed insight into the operating environment of the life insurance industry in Switzerland. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Swiss life insurance value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.
Scope
- Historic and forecast data for investments in the life insurance industry in Switzerland for the period 2007 through to 2016
- Historic and forecast data on government securities, corporate bonds, investment funds, cash in bank/hand, other investments and total investment income for the period 2007 through to 2016
Reasons to Get This Report
- This report provides you with valuable data for the life insurance industry covering investments in Switzerland
- This report provides you with a breakdown of market data including data on government securities, corporate bonds, investment funds, cash in bank/hand, other investments and total investment income
- This report allows you to plan future business decisions using the forecast figures given for the market
