New Market Report: Life Insurance Policies and Premiums in Austria to 2017: Market Databook

New Insurance market report from Timetric: "Life Insurance Policies and Premiums in Austria to 2017: Market Databook"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- This report is the result of Timetric's extensive market research covering the life insurance industry in Austria. It contains detailed historic and forecast data for policies and premiums. 'Life Insurance Policies and Premiums in Austria to 2017: Market Databook' provides detailed insight into the operating environment of the life insurance industry in Austria. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Austrian life insurance value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.
Scope
- Historic and forecast data for policies and premiums in the life insurance industry in Austria for the period 2008 through to 2017.
- Historic and forecast data on gross written premiums, earned premiums, premiums per capita, number of active policies, insurance density, sum assured and insurance penetration for the period 2008 through to 2017.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- This report provides you with valuable data for the life insurance industry covering policies and premiums in Austria.
- This report provides you with a breakdown of market data including data on gross written premiums, earned premiums, premiums per capita, number of active policies, insurance density, sum assured and insurance penetration.
- This report allows you to plan future business decisions using the forecast figures given for the market.
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