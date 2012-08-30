New Pharmaceuticals market report from Datamonitor: "Lifecycle Management Strategies: Reformulations - Success hinges on delivering significant improvement in disease outcome"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2012 -- Reformulation has been one of the dominant and successful lifecycle management strategies in the past but changes in the healthcare environment are hampering their success. However, reformulated products can still achieve commercial success provided they satisfy key stakeholder needs by providing significant improvements in disease outcomes.
Scope
- Analysis of success drivers and resistors of reformulation as a lifecycle management strategy
- Discussion of how reformulation can satisfy key stakeholder needs.
- Case study of recent successful and unsuccessful reformulations.
Highlights
In the past, reformulation was one of the most popular and successful lifecycle management strategies, with most companies launching reformulated versions of their first generation products shortly before patent expiry, and subsequently switching patients onto these in order to drive franchise sales.
However, with cost containment taking center stage in most markets, payers have introduced measures to restrict the use of reformulated products unless significant benefit in terms of disease outcome and compliance can be demonstrated.
It is critical that reformulations deliver tangible improvements in disease outcomes, with head-to-head trials against first generation versions necessary to demonstrate superiority key to successful uptake among both payers and physicians
