New Market Report: Luxury Goods in India

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- Double digit growth in India's luxury market drew strong attention from various global luxury brands during 2011 and 2012. Whilst India is one of the smaller markets in value terms globally, its growing number of high net worth individuals and their strong appetite for luxury products ensured that the market saw one of the strongest growth rates in the Asia Pacific region. Increasing disposable incomes, the slow improvement in infrastructure as well as the expansion of modern retailing and...
Euromonitor International's Luxury Goods in India report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Goods market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Goods retailing along with the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Designer Apparel (Ready-to-Wear), Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits, Luxury Accessories, Luxury Cigars, Luxury Electronic Gadgets, Luxury Jewellery and Timepieces, Luxury Travel Goods, Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery, Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Goods market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Luxury Goods in Switzerland
- Luxury Goods in the Philippines
- Luxury Goods in Malaysia
- Luxury Goods in Indonesia
- Luxury Goods in Brazil
- Luxury Goods in the United Arab Emirates
- Luxury Goods in France
- Luxury Goods in Thailand
- Luxury Goods in Italy
- Luxury Goods in Poland