New Market Report: Luxury Travel Goods in South Africa

Fast Market Research recommends "Luxury Travel Goods in South Africa" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- There was a marked rise in the number of outbound and domestic leisure trips in South Africa towards the end of the review period, with this being encouraged by a strong rand and by rising economic confidence. While the number of domestic and outbound trips declined annually at the start of the review period, the last two years saw good growth. With high-income consumers travelling more frequently, many opted to invest in luxury travel goods.
Euromonitor International's Luxury Travel Goods in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Travel Goods market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Travel Goods retailing along with the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Travel Goods market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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