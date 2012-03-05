Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Market (2011-2016) by Applications, Global Forecast & Analysis", is now available at Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2012 -- MES is emerging as a superior product for flexible and integrated production. An MES combines all the properties required for modern production management in a comprehensive software system. This system is the basic and operational platform for all the enterprises evolving towards the digital factory of the future.
MES solutions are increasingly used and recognized in the process manufacturing and discrete manufacturing industries. This trend is accelerated by the ongoing economic globalization that requires maximized competitiveness.
The report deals with the current scenario of the MES market. The MES market is changing its phase from introduction to growth. Though MES was introduced in 1990, it took many years to launch it for commercial purposes. The features such as the increasing awareness about the benefits of MES, high productivity at reduced cost, and overall improvement in the process capability of the manufacturing unit increased the acceptability of MES among the customers. MES market is expected to have a sustainable growth for more than five years.
The MES market was estimated to be worth $4.7 billion in 2011 and to reach $8.9 billion by 2016 at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2011 to 2016.
Manufacturing units have shifted to China and India to get the benefit of lower labor wages, but these days labor cost is increasing, so there is a huge need for a system to tackle this problem. Thus, the demand for the MES system is very high in these countries to change the operations from manual to system oriented.
Another reason for the growth of the MES market in these nations is the increase in the number of manufacturing plants of various industries such as automotive, textiles, power, pharmaceuticals where the MES solutions are highly in use.
In APAC, China and India are considered to be the growth engines for the MES market. They are also carving a niche for themselves across the globe.
Major MES developers are Invensys (U.K.), iBASEt (U.S.), Apriso (U.S.), Operator System (Denmark), Werum (Germany), SAP AG (Germany), Oracle (U.S.), etc.
System integrators also offer MES, either by developing in-house or by procuring from MES developers. The major system integrators are Siemens AG (Germany), ABB (Switzerland), Rockwell (U.S.), GE Corporation (U.S.), Emerson Process Management (U.S.), Honeywell (U.S.), Omron (Japan).
Scope of the report
This Manufacturing Execution Systems Market research report categorizes the global MES market on the basis of them being used in different products, applications, geographical analysis; forecasting revenue and analyzing trends in the market.
On the basis of product
