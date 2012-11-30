Recently published research from GlobalData, "Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) - Installed Capacity, Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), Profiles of Technology Developers and Key Country Analysis to 2030", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2012 -- "Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) - Installed Capacity, Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), Profiles of Technology Developers and Key Country Analysis to 2030" is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the marine energy industry. The report provides clear understanding of the global marine power market. The report provides an overview of various marine energy technologies such as wave energy, tidal energy, ocean thermal energy and energy from salinity gradient. The report covers information on requirements for development of a marine energy project and information on distribution of marine projects (wave and tidal) across various major countries. Further, the report covers cost break-up for wave and tidal projects, profiles of major technology providers and installed capacity forecasts to 2030. Countries covered in the report include the US, Canada, the UK, Portugal, Republic of Korea and Australia. Information such as technology potential, power projects in demonstration and development stage and policy support for the industry is covered in detail. Companies covered in the report include Ocean Renewable Power Company, Aquamarine Power, AWS Ocean Energy, Carnegie Wave Energy Limited, Marine Current Turbines Limited, Ocean Power Technologies, Oceanlinx Limited, OpenHydro Group Limited, Pelamis Wave Power, Pulse Tidal, Verdant Power, Voith Hydro Wavegen Limited, BioPower Systems Pty, Tidal Generation Limited, Wavebob and Wello OY.
The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by GlobalData's Team of industry experts.
Scope
The report analyzes the global marine energy market and its scope includes -
- Data on the installed capacity, split by key countries, cost analysis with LCOE comparison with other renewable sources, drivers and restraints impacting the global marine energy market.
- The report provides market insights on the major markets such as the US, Canada, the UK, Portugal, Australia and Republic of Korea (South Korea).
- Wave and tidal energy potential, project list of marine power and policy support for marine energy in major countries.
- Company profiles of major technology developers such as Ocean Renewable Power Company, Aquamarine Power, AWS Ocean Energy, Carnegie Wave Energy Limited, Marine Current Turbines Limited, Ocean Power Technologies, Oceanlinx Limited, OpenHydro Group Limited, Pelamis Wave Power, Pulse Tidal, Verdant Power, Voith Hydro Wavegen Limited, BioPower Systems Pty, Tidal Generation Limited, Wavebob and Wello OY are covered in detail.
