Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2012 -- New product launches across the seven major markets will see the market expand incrementally to 2020, reinforcing the depression market's status as one of the largest of the CNS disorders. Lu AA21004 (Lundbeck/Takeda) will become the highest-selling drug, after negative clinical trial data for TC-5214 (Targacept/AstraZeneca) and the discontinuation of Valdoxan (agomelatine; Servier) in the US.
Datamonitor forecasts the seven major depression markets to grow to $12.0bn by 2020 at a compound annual growth rate of 0.9%. This incremental growth is expected to come from uptake of new product launches and will offset increasing generic erosion of the market value.
By 2020, sales of the leading depression drug classes, such as the SSRI and SNRI antidepressants, are expected to decline. Conversely, sales of non-traditional antidepressants are projected to rise from $1.4bn in 2010 to $3.5bn in 2020.
Sales of currently marketed products are forecast to decrease three-fold over 2010-20, as the saturation of the depression market with generics increases. Nevertheless, Datamonitor expects new pipeline drugs to capture a sizable share of the market, with predicted total sales of $3.9bn in 2020 equating to a market share of 24.3%.
