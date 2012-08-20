Fast Market Research recommends "Market and Product Forecasts: HER2-Negative/Hormone Receptor-Positive Breast Cancer - Patent expiries and novel drugs shape the market in the next decade" from Datamonitor, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2012 -- The treatment of HER2-negative/hormone receptor-positive breast cancer consists largely of genericized cytotoxic and antihormonal therapies. Avastin (bevacizumab) is currently the only targeted therapy used in this patient population. Patent expiries and the uptake of novel targeted drugs will help shape the market in the next decade, but little change is anticipated in the overall market value.
The HER2-/HR+ breast cancer market will experience a modest decrease in sales over the forecast period. The value of the market is forecast to decrease from nearly $5.0bn in 2011 to about $4.7bn in 2020 in the seven major markets (the US, Japan, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK), representing a CAGR of -0.69%.
The patent expiry of Xeloda will have a big impact on the value of the market. Xeloda (capecitabine; Genentech/Roche/Chugai) is forecast to be the highest-selling chemotherapy in the HER2-negative/hormone receptor-positive breast cancer market in 2012, with sales of over $650m in the seven major markets.
Novel targeted therapies will gain a small share of the market. Three novel targeted therapies - Novartis's Afinitor (everolimus), Bayer Schering/Onyx's Nexavar (sorafenib), and Eli Lilly's ramucirumab - are expected to enter the HER2-negative/hormone receptor-positive breast cancer market within the forecast period.
