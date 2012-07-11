New Pharmaceuticals market report from Datamonitor: "Market and Product Forecasts: Non-Insulin Antidiabetics - Incretin mimetics face off in type 2 diabetes"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2012 -- The 2011-20 forecast period will see the loss of exclusivity for the leading non-insulin antidiabetic Actos franchise, while new launches include the first once-weekly GLP-1 agonists and the oral SGLT-2 inhibitor class, to compete in an increasingly crowded treatment algorithm in type 2 diabetes. This report was updated in May 2012 to reflect recent developments in the market.
Report Scope
- Forecast leading non-insulin antidiabetic brands in the 2011-20 period.
- Quantify the sales potential late-stage pipeline products.
- Assess the impact of generic competition and sales restrictions on the Actos (pioglitazone) franchise.
- Determine the impact of recent clinical trial results and regulatory decisions.
Report Highlights
Despite moderate efficacy, a benign safety profile and oral delivery will mean that DPP-IV inhibitors continue to dominate branded non-insulin antidiabetics, with the class forecast to be worth over $8bn in 2020, led by gold standard Januvia.
The GLP-1 agonist class sees once-weekly product launch, but doubts about their efficacy will allow once-daily Victoza (liraglutide; Novo Nordisk) to retain a leading position in the class and reach blockbuster status early in the forecast period.
The US market for key non-insulin products will decline temporarily after the loss of exclusivity for Actos in August 2012. Use of the product in Europe has been reduced in 2011 due to bladder cancer risk concerns. However, in Japan Takeda's strong market position and poor generic penetration will mean a substantial revenue stream through 2020
Reasons to Get this Report
- Use the Datamonitor patient-based forecast to quantify key non-insulin product sales at country, class, molecule and brand levels.
- Identify which brands will grow in the 2011-2020 forecast period and which markets are more receptive to growth.
- Use volume data to understand overriding trends in the key non-insulin antidiabetics market.
