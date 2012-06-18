Fast Market Research recommends "Market Entry Strategies and Emerging Opportunities in the Car Rental Industry in Mexico" from BRICdata, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2012 -- The Mexican car rental market recorded modest growth during the review period, registered a CAGR of 4.62% to reach a value of MXN X.X billion in 2011. This modest growth was a consequence of the adverse effects of the global financial crisis and the outbreak of H1N1 flu in Mexico during 2008-2009. Both these factors reduced the number of tourist arrivals to Mexico, negatively impacting the country's car rental market. However, both the Mexican economy and the country's tourism industry recovered in 2010. With the country's tourism industry expected to record strong growth and increased levels of foreign investment over the forecast period, the value of the Mexican car rental market is projected to record a CAGR of 6.52% over the forecast period.
Key Highlights
- The Mexican car rental market recorded modest growth during the review period, registered a CAGR of 4.62% to reach a value of MXN X.X billion in 2011.
- This modest growth was a consequence of the adverse effects of the global financial crisis and the outbreak of H1N1 flu in Mexico during 2008-2009.
- The recovery of the Mexican tourism industry was primarily driven by economic growth, an increase in the volume of domestic and inbound tourists, and government initiatives designed to attract international tourists.
- With the country's tourism industry expected to record strong growth and increased levels of foreign investment over the forecast period, the value of the Mexican car rental market is projected to record a CAGR of 6.52% over the forecast period.
- With strong growth anticipated in Mexican tourism over the forecast period, all car rental companies are planning to increase their fleet size and open more offices across the country.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Hertz, Thrifty, Budget, Europcar, Avis Rent A Car System, LLC
