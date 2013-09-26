New Market Report: Market Focus: Trends and Developments in the Haircare Sector in Australia

Recently published research from Canadean, "Market Focus: Trends and Developments in the Haircare Sector in Australia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- This report provides a concise overview of the Haircare market in Australia. After reading this report, you will understand the size of the market, the economic, demographic, and behavioral trends that will drive its evolution and the leading players within the market, allowing you to plan effectively for the future.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This overview of the consumer and market dynamics of the Australian Haircare sector allows new entrants and established players to gain rapid and comprehensive insight into the current state of the market and identify the key trends that will drive growth in the coming years.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Volume growth in the Australian Haircare market will steadily increase, growing slightly faster during 2012-2017 than it did during 2007-2012. However, the market has experienced volatile growth in US$ terms, due to fluctuating exchange rates. This has added complexity to the market for international companies such as Pantene and Schwarzkopf, who are key players across multiple Haircare categories.
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What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Australia's population is aging, which is a boon for the anti-aging health and beauty products market in the country. It is becoming a more multi-cultural society due to immigration, which results in a varying mix in demand for Haircare products. Beauty and health are becoming increasingly important for Australians, as aspirational and experience seeking consumers increasingly seek ways in which they can indulge their desires
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
This report brings together consumer insight and market data to provide a comprehensive brief of the Australian Haircare sector. This allows for the rapid identification of key growth opportunities across 5 Haircare categories and their packaging.
Key Features and Benefits
Analysis of consumer behavior, economic conditions, and demography reveals emerging opportunities in the Haircare sector.
Key growth categories are highlighted by analyzing the market dynamics of 5 Haircare categories.
Market shares are provided for the leading brands across Haircare categories.
An overview of packaging trends in the Australian Haircare sector is provided, including primary packaging material and type, packaging closures, and outer packaging.
Key Market Issues
The Health and Beauty industry in Australia is comprised of four major distribution channels: namely pharmacies, specialist retailers, department stores, and supermarkets. However, majority of Health and Beauty sales in Australia is through Hypermarkets and Supermarkets.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Procter and Gamble, Unilever, Henkel KGaA, L'Oreal, Clairol
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