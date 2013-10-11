New Market Report: Market Focus: Trends and Developments in the Skincare Sector in France

Recently published research from Canadean, "Market Focus: Trends and Developments in the Skincare Sector in France", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- Product Synopsis
This report provides a concise overview of the Skincare market in France. After reading this report, you will understand the size of the market, the economic, demographic, and behavioral trends that will drive its evolution and the leading companies within the market, allowing you to plan effectively for the future.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This overview of the consumer and market dynamics of the French Skincare sector allows new entrants and established companies to gain rapid and comprehensive insight into the current state of the market and identify the key trends that will drive growth in the coming years.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
France's aging population and weak economy means marketers of Skincare products need to reassess the priorities of their key consumers. Consumers aged 40-49 years old form the largest group in the country; meanwhile high youth unemployment means that the decreasing numbers of young adults have limited discretionary income, even though growth in consumer prices is relatively slow.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
In 2012 there were 1.7 million more 40-59 year olds in France than there were 10-29 year olds: the future of Skincare over the next decade lies not with cash-strapped young consumers, but with the richer, aging "gray" consumer. Growing acceptance of the inevitable aging process means Skincare products targeting consumers in older age groups will need to offer more than just "anti-wrinkle" benefits; consumers will look for products meeting a broad range of needs, including skin radiance and luminosity, skin smoothness, and skin elasticity.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
This report brings together consumer insight and market data to provide a comprehensive brief of the French Skincare sector. This allows for the rapid identification of key growth opportunities across five Skincare categories and their packaging.
Key Features and Benefits
Analysis of consumer behavior, economic conditions, and demography reveals emerging opportunities in the Skincare sector in France.
Key growth categories are highlighted by analyzing the market dynamics of five Skincare categories: Body Care, Depilatories, Facial Care, Hand Care, and Make-up Remover.
Market shares are provided for the leading brands across the Body Care, Depilatories, Facial Care, Hand Care, and Make-up Remover categories.
An overview of packaging trends in the French Skincare sector is provided, including primary packaging material and type, packaging closures, and outer packaging.
Key future trends are highlighted and analyzed in order to identify opportunities and threats in the Skincare sector.
Key Market Issues
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Auchan, Carrefour, Chanel, Dermophil, Diadermine, Douglas, Dove, E. Leclerc, Garnier
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