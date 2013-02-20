New Market Report: Market Growth Outlook in the European Asset Finance Industry: Survey Brief

New Financial Services research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- Market Growth Outlook in the European Asset Finance Industry: Survey Brief report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from Timetric and VRL's exclusive panel of leading asset finance industry companies in Europe. This report attempts to identify the key emerging markets that the asset finance industry is expected to concentrate on and also the survey respondents' interpretation of the economic situation in developed markets. In addition, it identifies the products and services that are expected to record a high demand over the next 12 months and highlights the key channels for growth.
Scope
The report features the opinions of the European asset finance industry respondents related to the following:
- Demand in emerging markets
- Growth expectations in developed countries
- High demand products
- Vital channels of growth
Reasons to Purchase
- Uncover the market growth outlook in the European asset finance industry to 2013
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
