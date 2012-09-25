New Financial Services market report from BRICdata: "Market Opportunities and Emerging Trends in the Prepaid Card Market in Mexico: Market Profile"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2012 -- According to the Bank of Mexico, by the end of 2011, the issuance of credit cards by commercial banks reached record levels. By the end of 2011, XX million credit cards were in circulation, representing an annual rise of XX% from the end of 2010. However, the 2009 recession significantly impacted the credit card industry and consequently the number of issued cards registered a negative growth until the fourth quarter of 2010. In 2011, cards issued, cards used and card accounts recorded respective growth rates of XX%, XX% and XX% over figures from the second quarter of 2010. The Mexican banking industry is well regulated and posted stable growth rates during the review period.
Scope
- This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the prepaid card market in Mexico
- It provides current values for the prepaid card market in Mexico for the year 2011 and forecast figures for the years up to 2016
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key markets in the prepaid card market in Mexico, along with market forecasts until 2016
- It details the different macroeconomic factors affecting the prepaid card market in Mexico
- It outlines the current regulatory frameworks in the industry
- It details the marketing strategies used by various bankers and other institutions
- It profiles the major banks in the prepaid card market in Mexico
Reasons to Get this Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the prepaid card industry in Mexico
- Understand the key market trends and growth opportunities within the prepaid card market in Mexico
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the prepaid card market in Mexico
- Gain insights into the marketing strategies used by prepaid card selling vendors
- Gain insights into key regulations governing the prepaid card market in Mexico
Companies Mentioned in this Report: NonoPayment Inc., Blackhawk Network, BBVA Bancomer, Banamex
