Fast Market Research recommends "Meal Replacement in Malaysia" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Continued soft global economic conditions in 2013, coupled with consumers' worries about the General Election results in Malaysia, are limiting consumer spending confidence. Consumers are also fearing for their jobs and in turn spending more time at work. Therefore, they are juggling more hectic lifestyles and seeking convenient solutions including meals in their daily lifestyles.
Competitive Landscape
Nestle (M) Bhd is expected to witness an increase in value share to 39% in 2013 to retain its leadership in noodles. The established presence of its Maggi brand in instant noodles is the key driver behind its leadership in 2013. Besides regular new product innovations over the review period, its relentless efforts in marketing campaigns have sustained consumer interest. For instance, Nestle (M) Bhd has realised consumers' concerns about the healthiness of instant noodles and thus utilised its Facebook page to communicate various recipes involving instant noodles that will enhance overall nutritional value.
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Industry Prospects
Over the forecast period, noodles is expected to register positive constant value growth, though at a slower rate than during the review period. The increased maturity of noodles, given it is a staple food for many consumers, will be the key reason for the slowdown, with noodles unlikely to see the same spike in performance as in the review period.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Noodles industry in Malaysia with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Noodles industry in Malaysia, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Noodles in Malaysia market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Noodles in Malaysia?
- What are the major brands in Malaysia?
- Are consumers in emerging markets moving from unpackaged to packaged noodles?
- As consumers increasingly demand convenience, how will this impact sales for instant noodles?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
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