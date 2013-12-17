New Market Report: Meat, Fish & Poultry in the United Kingdom

Recently published research from MarketLine, "Meat, Fish & Poultry in the United Kingdom", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- Meat, Fish & Poultry in the United Kingdom industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the United Kingdom meat, fish & poultry market. Includes market size data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Highlights
- The meat, fish & poultry market consists of the retail sales of chilled fish/seafood, chilled meat products, frozen fish/seafood and meat products, canned fish/seafood and meat products and deli food (chilled pate, and cooked, cured, and fermented meats). The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes. Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using 2012 annual average exchange rates.
- The UK meat, fish & poultry market had total revenues of $17.4bn in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.1% between 2008 and 2012.
- Market consumption volumes increased with a CAGR of 0.8% between 2008-2012, to reach a total of 1,934.8 million kg in 2012.
- The performance of the market is forecast to decelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 1% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $18.3bn by the end of 2017.
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Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the meat, fish & poultry market in the United Kingdom
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the meat, fish & poultry market in the United Kingdom
Leading company profiles reveal details of key meat, fish & poultry market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the United Kingdom meat, fish & poultry market with five year forecasts
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the United Kingdom economy
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the United Kingdom meat, fish & poultry market by value in 2012?
What will be the size of the United Kingdom meat, fish & poultry market in 2017?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the United Kingdom meat, fish & poultry market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
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