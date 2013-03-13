New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "MediPoint: Cervical Total Disc Replacement - South American Analysis and Market Forecasts"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- GlobalData has released its medical devices report, "MediPoint: Cervical Total Disc Replacement - South American Analysis and Market Forecasts". This report is the comprehensive guide covering this emerging and highly controversial surgical intervention for the treatment of symptomatic cervical disc disease. Its publication comes at a time when several factors have fully developed that will set the stage for the future adoption of these devices. The report provides in-depth coverage and analysis of these factors and how they will shape the major developing economy in South American market, Brazil. Such factors include -
- Introduction of clinical data from second generation devices
- Investigation of third generation devices
- Longer term effectiveness and safety clinical data
- Ability of these devices to eliminate adjacent segment disease
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Clients can utilize this report to better understand the scope of this technology for strategic planning to explore opportunities in the South American market. The report provides insights into the competitive landscape, the marketed and pipeline products, and the emerging players. It quantifies the unmet needs in the South American market highlighting the opportunities for current and future players. This report is built using data and information sourced from secondary sources and primary research interviews with leading Spinal Surgeons and Neurosurgeons with in-house analysis conducted by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- An overview of symptomatic cervical disc disease, which includes epidemiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment guidelines.
- Annualized C-TDR market revenue, annual cost of disease and device adoption pattern data segmented by the number of levels treated from 2009-2011 and forecast for seven years to 2018.
- Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, and identification of unmet needs, reimbursement considerations, and implications for the C-TDR market.
- Pipeline analysis includes comprehensive data split across different stages of development, emerging trends and C-TDR designs in development, including investigation of materials, design and durability.
- Analysis of the current and future competition in the South American C-TDR market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges.
- Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the South American C-TDR market.
- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the South American C-TDR market in the future.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: AxioMed Corporation, DePuy Synthes Spine, FH Orthopedics, Globus Medical, LDR Holdings, Medicrea, Medtronic Sofamor Danek, Nuvasive, Osimplant, Pioneer Surgical, Ranier Technology, Spinal Kinetics, Spinal Motion, Stryker
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- MediPoint: Cervical Total Disc Replacement - European Union Analysis and Market Forecasts
- MediPoint: Cervical Total Disc Replacement - Asia-Pacific Analysis and Market Forecasts
- MediPoint: Cervical Total Disc Replacements - US Analysis and Market Forecast
- MediPoint: Cervical Total Disc Replacement - Current and Future Players
- Spine Surgery Devices Market Forecasts to 2017 - Global Trends & Competitive Analysis
- MediPoint: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement - Analysis and Market Forecast
- Spinal Non-Fusion Devices - Global Pipeline Analysis, Opportunity Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2017
- Extremities (Shoulder and Small Joint Implants) - Global Pipeline Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecasts to 2017
- Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market in the Americas to 2017 - Shift Towards Generics and Biosimilars as South and Central America Emerges as a Key Growth Region
- The Chilean Mining Sector - Market Opportunity and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2015