Fast Market Research recommends "MediPoint: Electrophysiology - Current and Future Players" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global EP market, including development and sales of ablation catheters, diagnostic catheters and lab systems in the US, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, France, China, India, Japan and Brazil. Included within is an examination of the drivers, opportunities and barriers impacting growth of the EP market worldwide, with an in-depth breakdown of the EP market seven-year global forecast. The report identifies and evaluates key trends and unmet needs shaping the global EP market through 2020, highlighting testimonials from top physicians around the world who are utilizing these devices. Future sales expectations are discussed through careful analysis of EP use adoption patterns in the ten major markets.
The report identifies and analyzes the key companies shaping and driving the Electrophysiology market. The report provides insight into the competitive Electrophysiology landscape, including new companies entering the market and pipeline products in development. This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary sources and primary research interviews and survey with leading cardiologists, with in-house analysis conducted by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Investigation of current and future market competition for Electrophysiology
- Competitor assessment including device approval analysis.
- Coverage of key market players and company profiles including business description, financial overview and SWOT analysis.
- Strategic assessment of the device sector through market impact analysis, future market scenario and company analysis.
- Direct quotes from Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) as well as cardiologists using Electrophysiology in clinical practice.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain a high level view of the trends shaping and driving the Electrophysiology market for coronary applications and peripheral applications in the lower extremity.
- Assess competitiveness of products in market by understanding the strengths and weaknesses of current competition.
- Drive revenues, formulate effective sales and marketing strategies and gain in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape
- Take a comprehensive look at the market's device pipeline and identify promising, paradigm-shifting products.
- Create an effective counter-strategy to gain a competitive advantage against those currently in the market
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Biosense Webster, Biotronik, Boston Scientific, CardioFocus, CardioInsight, Hansen Medical, Imricor, Japan Lifeline, Magnetecs Corporation, Medtronic, MicroPort Scientific Company, St. Jude Medical, Stereotaxis, Stryker Sustainability Solutions, Topera Medical
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- MediPoint: Knee Replacement - Current and Future Players
- MediPoint: Total Shoulder Replacement - Current and Future Players
- MediPoint: Electrophysiology - EU Analysis and Market Forecasts
- MediPoint: Peripheral Vascular Stents for the Lower Extremity - Current and Future Players
- MediPoint: Total Hip Replacement - Current and Future Players
- MediPoint: Diagnostic Cardiac Biomarkers for Acute Coronary Syndromes - Current and Future Players
- MediPoint: In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests - Current and Future Players
- MediPoint: Sports Medicine - Current and Future Players
- MediPoint: Hernia Repair - Current and Future Players
- MediPoint: Electrophysiology - US Analysis and Market Forecasts