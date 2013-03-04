New Market Report: Men's Grooming in Tunisia

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Men's Grooming in Tunisia"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- Companies producing men's grooming such as Gillette and Beiersdorf, focus on the game of football to theme their advertising spots, because they know very well that the modern Tunisian man has become increasingly attentive to his grooming products and is more concerned about his image and appearance. This is why the number of grooming brands in the country has increased and advertising has become essential before all football games and sports programmes on television.
Euromonitor International's Men's Grooming in Tunisia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Men's Shaving, Men's Toiletries.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
