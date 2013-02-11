New Medical Devices research report from Markets and Markets is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- Metabolomics (Biomarker Discovery/Metabolite Detection/Metabolite Profiling) Market By Applications (Drug Discovery/Toxicology Assessment/ Diagnosis) and Indications (Oncology/Cardiology/Neurology) - Forecasts from 2012 to 2017
Over the last decade, genomics and proteomics have been used as key tools to discover potential drug targets and to better understand the complexities of biology. To balance research in these areas, metabolomics, a new science is evolving for analyzing the basic metabolic changes taking place in a living organism. Metabolomics is thus an emerging concept which refers to the systematic study of the distinctive chemical fingerprints generated in a particular cellular process.
Metabolomics Market - Analysis of Global Technology, Application Trends and Landscape 2012-2017 report covers the market by disease indications along with the applications and metabolite profiling for biomarker discovery applications. In addition, it also includes the factors driving and restraining the market and covers the market scenario in the U.S., Europe, Asia and the Rest of the World (ROW). This report will provide the company profiles of key companies along with the competitive analysis.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The Global Metabolomics market is showing a double digit growth (CAGR 35%) due to supportive factors such as, (i) increased willingness of biotechnology and pharma companies to adopt metabolomics concept to drive R&D activity within the industry, (ii) rapid growth of metabolomics data analysis softwares and solutions, and (iii) the advancement of analytical technologies. Metabolomics is used in the identification of new biomarkers, which indicate a change in the physiological state of a cell or tissue. Biomarker screening is important in the process of new drug discovery, and is also a key in vitro diagnostics tool. Additionally it is also being used for environmental toxicology screening. While, there are major concerns of this market such as the validation challenges, the positive aspects may very well offset the market restraints to aid the market grow at an exceptional rate.
The report also profiles leading participants of this industry with their recent developments and other strategic industry activities. These include: Metabolon Inc (U.S.), Metanomics (Germany), Metabolomic Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Human Metabolome Technologies (Japan), Beckman Coulter (U.S.), Agilent Technologies Inc (U.S.), Bruker Corporation (U.S.), Waters Corporation (U.S.), Biocrates Lifesciences (Austria), Chenomx Inc (Canada), Eisai co. ltd (Japan), Nextgen Metabolomics (U.S.), Phenomenome Discoveries Inc. (Canada) and Metabolomic Discoveries (Germany).
Scope of the Report
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Biomarkers Market (Discovery Technologies, Applications & Indications) - Global Trends, Opportunities & Forecasts (2011 - 2020)
- Apheresis Market - Applications (Plasmapheresis, Plateletpheresis,RBC/Erythrocytapheresis,Leukapheresis,Photopheresis), Procedures, Devices & Disposables - Forecasts To 2017
- Neuromodulation Market - (Spinal Cord Stimulation, Vagus Nerve Stimulation, Gastric Electrical Stimulation, Deep Brain Stimulation, Sacral Nerve Stimulation & Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) - Forecasts to 2017
- Multi-Factor Authentication Market - By Model/Type [Two, Three, Four & Five-Factor], Application & Geography - Forecasts (2012 - 2017)
- Cloud Backend-as-a-service (BaaS)/ Mobile BaaS (MBaaS) Market - Global Advancements, Business Models, Technology Roadmap, Forecasts & Analysis (2012 - 2017)
- Global Engineering Plastics Market Analysis By Product Types, Applications & Geography - Trends & Forecasts (2012 - 2017)
- Intelligent Video Analytics (IVA) Market: By Hardware, Software, Technologies & Systems, Architectures, Area of Operation, & Vertical Applications - Worldwide Market Forecasts & Analysis (2012 - 2017)
- Dietary Fiber Market, by Product Type (Conventional/Novel & Soluble/Insoluble) & Application (Food & Pharmaceuticals) - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2017
- Global Electro-active Polymers Market Trends, Applications & Forecasts (2012 - 2017)
- Software-Defined Networking (SDN) & Network Virtualization Global Advancements, Business Models, Technology Roadmap, Market Forecasts & Analysis (2012 - 2017)