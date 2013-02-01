New Materials research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2013 -- GlobalData's report, Methanol Industry Outlook in Thailand to 2016 - Market Size, Price Trends and Trade Balance provides an in-depth coverage of Thailand Methanol industry. The research presents Methanol demand and production forecasts, end use demand forecasts, price trends, and trade balance data. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive coverage of Thailand Methanol industry including all the major parameters.
Scope
- Methanol industry market dynamics in Thailand from 2000 to 2016 consisting of market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end use sector, and average prices
- Trade balance data from 2000 to 2016 including import and export data, net exports and imports as percentage of demand in the country
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- Obtain the most up to date information available on the Methanol industry in Thailand
- Benefit from GlobalData's advanced insight on the Methanol industry in Thailand
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