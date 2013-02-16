Fast Market Research recommends "Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Industry Outlook in Thailand to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2013 -- GlobalData's report, Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Industry Outlook in Thailand to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants provides an in-depth coverage of Thailand MMA industry. The research presents major market trends affecting the MMA industry in Thailand. The report covers Thailand MMA plants and presents installed capacity by process and technology. In addition, it presents MMA demand and production forecasts, end use demand forecasts, price trends, and company shares of the major MMA producers in Thailand. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive coverage of Thailand MMA industry including all the major parameters.
Scope
- MMA industry supply scenario in Thailand from 2000 to 2016 consisting of plants capacity growth, installed plant capacity by production process and technology
- Information of all active and planned MMA plants in Thailand with capacity forecasts to 2016
- Detailed information on all operating and planned projects covering details such as process, technology, operator and equity details
- MMA industry market dynamics in Thailand from 2000 to 2016 consisting of market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end use sector, and average prices
- Company snapshots including company overview, business description and information on the current and upcoming MMA plants
- Company shares of key MMA producers in the country
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- Obtain the most up to date information available on the MMA industry in Thailand
- Benefit from GlobalData's advanced insight on the MMA industry in Thailand
- Identify the macro and micro-economic trends affecting the MMA industry in Thailand
- Understand the market positioning of MMA producers in Thailand
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Benchmark your operations and strategies against the major companies in Thailand
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation,, The Siam Cement Group,
