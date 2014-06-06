Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Mexico Mining Report 2014", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- We forecast Mexico's mining sector will see steady growth through 2018 as mining companies continue to invest in both base and precious metals mining projects. We forecast the value of Mexico's mining sector to grow to USD16.9bn by 2018, representing average annual growth of 2.7%. The sector will benefit from a stable business environment, though mining royalties pose a downside risk.
Mexico's vast silver resources will allow it to remain the world leader in mined silver production over our forecast period. Silver miner Fresnillo will remain a sector leader, accounting for roughly one quarter of Mexican production. Junior companies will also seek to develop small- to medium-sized silver mines as well as gold deposits found alongside silver. Copper production will continue to be driven by Grupo Mexico, though we expect junior and mid-tier miners will also seek to develop copper projects. That said, we believe Mexico's copper output will trail others in the Americas, and expect Chile and Peru to receive the bulk of Americas copper-related investment in the coming years.
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