Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2012 -- GBI Research's new report, "Microcontroller Market to 2015 - Commissioning of Smart Grid Projects to Create Market Opportunities in Advanced Metering Infrastructure and Grid Equipment" provides key information and analysis on the market opportunities in the global microcontroller (MCU) industry. The report covers the latest information on the revenue and volume of the microcontrollers market. The report provides product - based, region -based and end-use based forecasts up to 2015.
The global MCU market currently constitutes around 5% of the overall semiconductor market, and around 24% of the micro Integrated Circuit (IC) market in revenues. MCUs are used in many products, ranging from televisions to computers, and telephones to automobiles. The sales revenue of MCUs reached around $16 billion in 2011, and is growing at a rate which indicates that the market will reach revenue of $18 billion by 2015.
Microcontroller usage in smart grid sector is increasing, as they provide greater reliability in power generation. Various devices and equipment contain microcontrollers and the report discusses their role and also gives a detailed market revenue breakdown along with the key players and their market shares.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Key microcontroller segments such as 8-Bit, 16-Bit and 32-Bit have been covered.
- Market Size in terms of sales volume - Historical data for 2004 to 2011 given. Forecast forward until 2015
- Market Size in terms of sales revenue - Historical data for 2004 to 2011 given. Forecast forward until 2015
- Market Share for the year 2011
- Breakdown of market statistics by key end users
- Computer Industry, which includes Desktops, Notebooks, Netbooks, and Tablet PCs
- Communication, consisting of Mobile Phones, Telecom Servers and other Networking Devices
- Consumer Electronics, which comprises High Definition Televisions (HDTV), and DVD players, digital set-top boxes, MP3 players, printers, peripherals and games and PDAs (Personal Digital Assistants).
- Industrial applications such as security systems, smart grids, military equipments and other retail management products.
- Automotives, which use microcontrollers in various applications such as entry systems, anti-lock brakes and car radio systems.
- Key regions such as Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe and Middle East and Africa have been covered
- Comprehensive profiles of key companies such as Renesas Electronics Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Itron Inc, Landis+Gyr AG and Microchip Technology Incorporated have been provided.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Itron, Inc, Landis+Gyr AG, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Microchip Technology Incorporated
