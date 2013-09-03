New Market Report: Mixed Retailers in the United Arab Emirates

Fast Market Research recommends "Mixed Retailers in the United Arab Emirates" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- Mixed retailers chiefly benefited from several factors in 2012. On the one hand, the rise in consumer confidence among local consumers resulted in an increase of current value sales. On the other hand, mixed retailers also reported a rise in tourists contributing to growth in turnover. Furthermore, changes in the tourist base resulted in a rise in high-income Russian and Chinese customers at premium outlets such as Al Tayer Group's Harvey Nichols or Paris Gallery. Finally, new shopping centre...
Euromonitor International's Mixed Retailers in United Arab Emirates report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Department Stores , Mass Merchandisers, Variety Stores, Warehouse Clubs.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Mixed Retailers market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Retailing in the United Arab Emirates
- Grocery Retailers in the United Arab Emirates
- Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers in the United Arab Emirates
- Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers in the United Arab Emirates
- Apparel Specialist Retailers in the United Arab Emirates
- Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers in the United Arab Emirates
- Internet Retailing in the United Arab Emirates
- Vending in the United Arab Emirates
- Direct Selling in the United Arab Emirates
- Homeshopping in the United Arab Emirates