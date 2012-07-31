New Market Report: Mobile Bar Code Marketing: Challenges, Opportunities, Global Outlook 2012-2017

New Wireless market report from MindCommerce: "Mobile Bar Code Marketing: Challenges, Opportunities, Global Outlook 2012-2017"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2012 -- Mobile Barcodes are now appearing in various media including magazines, catalogs, website, outdoor signage and billboards, packaged goods, conference presentations, name tags, clothing, and more. With the increasing adoption of smartphones, and rapid advancements in their capabilities, Mobile Barcodes are becoming a powerful advertising vehicle. Unfortunately, far too few marketers recognize its true potential.
Although the technology does represent an efficient way to access websites, there is significantly more value attainable with effective implementation. This report provides analysis and insights into business challenges, strategies, customer response, use-case analysis, competitive analysis, and market outlook.
Mind Commerce anticipates mobile bar code redemption value to exceed $50B globally by 2017. We see this as a continuation of relatively moderate growth as Mobile Bar Codes enter a steep growth phase beginning in 2017.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Companies in Report:
Solution providers: 3G vision, Bar code System, Bar code Data Ltd, barcodemania.com, Barcodesite, Datalinx, ExPD, MJM, Penmobile, Sciamed, TSC Barcode solutions, qdata, Gamma solutions Pty ltd, Scanlife, Buongiorno Digital, Neomedia, Microsoft, Spyderlynk.
Other companies: Apple, BlackBerry, Ericsson, Nokia, Samsung, RIM, HTC, Sony, Vodafone D2, Siemens, CTS Eventim, Coca cola, Georgia Coffee, Bloomingdale's, Calvin Klein, Nine west, La Quinta Inn, Nexence, lf Digest, Best Buy, Marks & Spencer, Betfair, EBay, Volkswagen, Betfair, NRMA, EMS, Toyota, Nissan, Toys "R", Hyundai, InterActive Nutritions, Papa Jones, Starback, PayPal, B & Q, The Sunday Times, Latterie Friulane, Pepsi, Volvo, BBC, La Gazzetta dello sport, Google, Ponti,Australian Postal service, beep.nl, Amnesty International, USPS, Emart, Walmart, Mobile Europe.*
Target Audience:
- Brands and merchants
- Mobile network operators
- Bar code solution providers
- Mobile commerce providers
- Media companies and portals
- Marketing companies and advertisers
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Wireless research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Mobile Marketing & Advertising 2012: Challenges and Opportunities
- Mobile Marketing Strategies and Emerging Opportunities in the BRIC Countries
- Global Premium A2P (MT) and P2A (MO) SMS/MMS Messaging Market Size and Forecast, 2010 - 2015
- Mobile VAS Markets, Applications, and Opportunities - 2nd Edition
- Top Telecom 2012: Trends, Business Issues, Technologies, and Applications
- Mobile Gaming Asia: Market and Forecast Analysis
- Global Defense Suppliers' Outlook Survey 2012-2013: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Expenditure and Marketing Strategies
- Global Construction Supplier Industry Outlook Survey 2012-2013: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Construction Industry
- Global Hotel Supplier Industry Outlook Survey 2012-2013: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Hotel Industry
- Global Transport Supplier Industry Outlook Survey 2011-2012: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies