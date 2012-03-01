New Market Report: Mobile Commerce in Public Service: Expanding Beyond Consumer Services

New Wireless market report from MindCommerce: "Mobile Commerce in Public Service: Expanding Beyond Consumer Services"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2012 -- Mobile Commerce is for more than just consumer applications - it's definition is often constrained to certain device assumptions, use case scenarios, and business models.
Mobile Commerce may also be used in business-to-business (B2B) scenarios and the definition can also include many governmental and general "public service" B2B situations.
This research examines the current and the potential future market for an expanded view of mobile commerce applications from 2012-2017. It includes identification of future applications such as location-based services combined with augmented reality and how government can use these technologies to save costs. The research identifies key issues and concerns and the role of mobile commerce in public service and it may be leveraged to benefit citizens and businesses. The research includes analysis of the global Mobile Commerce market and revenue potential.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Audience:
- Mobile Network Operators
- Mobile Software Developers
- OSS/BSS Solution Providers
- Handset and Tablet Manufacturers
- Mobile Payment Service Providers
- Content and Applications Aggregators
- Wireless Privacy and Security Specialists
- Mobile Marketing and Advertising Providers
- Telecommunications Infrastructure Providers
- Governmental Organizations at the Federal, State, and Local levels
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Wireless research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Strategies for Increasing Share in MVAS Market in BRIC Countries
- Key Mobile Telecoms Service Providers in Emerging Markets: Market dynamics, trends driving growth and leading player analyses
- Mobile Payments - Threat or Opportunity?
- Mobile Social Commerce: Social Media + Mobile Commerce Creates Market Opportunities
- Top Revenue Mobile Commerce Applications 2011-2016
- Mobile Value Added Service (VAS): Markets, Applications, and Opportunities
- Mobile Web: State of the Market, Technology, and Business Issues
- The Future of Pc/Mobile Convergence: Competing technologies and emerging business models for the mobile Internet
- M-Commerce: Seizing the Immediate Opportunity to Build for the Future (Strategic Focus)
- Mobile Commerce in Industry Verticals