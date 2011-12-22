New Wireless market report from MindCommerce: "Mobile Marketing & Advertising 2012: Challenges and Opportunities"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2011 -- The mobile advertising landscape of 2011 is a blossoming field of opportunity with a rapidly expanding horizon. The accelerated global spending growth on mobile ad campaigns during the last five years is likely a function of three critical areas that we will examine more closely throughout this report: Mobile Devices, Mobile Technology Access, and Marketing Savvy. This research evaluates the leading mobile marketing and advertising solution providers and analyzes their products and services. The report provides forecasts and analysis from a global perspective of mobile advertising and marketing.
The report includes:
- Up-to-date consumer survey data by region
- Forecast through 2020 including forecast by global region
- Forecast by mobile marketing type (SMS, video, search, etc.)
- Case study examples of mobile marketing and advertising in practice
- Exclusive Mobile Advertising Supplier Perception Map by technological prowess and customer awareness/satisfaction
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Audience:
- Traditional media outlets
- Mobile platform developers
- Mobile advertising networks
- Marketing and Advertising Agencies
- Smartphone and PDA manufacturers
- Mobile search and content aggregators
Key Benefits:
- The report analyzes important metrics and trends on mobile advertising and marketing to inform executives making critical spending decisions during a down economy.
- Data explains ripe growth opportunities areas of mobile advertising by region; consumer behavior towards mobile devices and advertising effectives on purchase decisions.
- The report profiles key suppliers to the mobile ad space to help advertising buyers ensure they can optimize their mobile ad dollar spending.
Report Findings:
- Mind Commerce estimates that global spending on mobile advertising and marketing initiatives will reach nearly $37.5 billion in 2012, a near 15% compounded annual growth rate since 2008. The Asia-Pacific region is leading the mobile charge and will chalk up an estimated budget of $15.8 billion in 2012. In comparison, Europe's spending on mobile advertising in 2012 will be about half as much ($7.9 billion) while North America's spending for 2012 will be $11.2 billion.
- Smartphones and tablets are playing an increasingly important role in driving mobile ad spending, with mobile searching and mapping the strongest earners. Video and audio mobile ads, meanwhile, are the fastest-growing ad segments, with momentum seen continuing through 2015.
- Mobile advertising networks are delivering 350 billion global impressions in 2011, generating $800 million in media spend, and earning $275 million in net platform and media services-related revenue. The U.S. market generated 50% of gross media spend, Europe 25% and Asia 25%, based on analysis of each network's billed impressions by geography.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Wireless research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Mobile Marketing & Advertising: Challenges and Opportunities
- Mobile Marketing & Advertising 2009: Challenges and Opportunities
- Competing For Share Of Global Mobile Telecoms Industry Spend In 2010-2011: Supplier Marketing & Sales Strategies & Industry Outlook
- The Future of Pc/Mobile Convergence: Competing technologies and emerging business models for the mobile Internet
- Mobile Commerce Solutions and Market Opportunities
- The Future of Mobile Payment Systems: Rise of the Mobile Wallet 2012-2017
- Mobile Web: State of the Market, Technology, and Business Issues
- The Future of 4G Technologies: New opportunities and changing business models for the emergence of LTE and WiMAX
- Mobile Commerce in Industry Verticals
- Emerging IPTV and Mobile TV Models: Market opportunities, challenges and key vendors