New Market Report: Mobile Marketing Strategies and Emerging Opportunities in Russia: Market Profile

New Wireless market report from BRICdata: "Mobile Marketing Strategies and Emerging Opportunities in Russia: Market Profile"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2012 -- The presence of digital media marketing is growing in Russia. The country contains the largest internet user base in Europe, with more than 50 million internet users and 27 million mobile-internet users. Russians are increasingly depending on online services to access product reviews, information on companies and products, and price comparison site before making their purchase decisions. Although mobile marketing is still in an early stage of development in the country, it is expected develop rapidly over the forecast period, as the success of online marketing is replicated on mobiles. The growth in mobile marketing is also expected to be driven by the country's rising smartphone user base and by the implementation of 3G and 4G infrastructure, which will increase the potential penetration for mobile marketing campaigns.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- This report provides an extensive analysis of the mobile marketing market in Russia
- It provides current and forecast market sizing for mobile marketing spend in Russia
- It offers detailed analysis of business, infrastructure, technology and consumer trends driving the growth of the mobile marketing market in Russia
- The report highlights the key challenges faced by the mobile marketing market
- It provides case examples of innovative mobile marketing strategies adopted by key players across consumer industries such as FMCG, healthcare, banking, and travel and tourism
- It also provides insights into the future of mobile marketing and upcoming trends shaping the growth of the market in Russia
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain in-depth insight into mobile marketing strategies and emerging opportunities in Russia
- Take informed decisions and formulate effective technical and marketing strategies based on the report's detailed market insights on mobile marketing In Russia
- Understand the key consumer, business and economic trends impacting mobile marketing in Russia
- Gain insight into mobile marketing strategies adopted by key players across consumer industries such as FMCG, healthcare, banking, and travel and tourism
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Wireless research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Mobile Marketing Strategies and Emerging Opportunities in Brazil: Market Profile
- Mobile Marketing Strategies and Emerging Opportunities in India: Market Profile
- Mobile Marketing Strategies and Emerging Opportunities in China: Market Profile
- Mobile Marketing Strategies and Emerging Opportunities in the BRIC Countries
- Global Construction Supplier Industry Outlook Survey 2012-2013: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Construction Industry
- Global Transport Supplier Industry Outlook Survey 2011-2012: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies
- Global Power Supplier Industry Outlook Survey 2011-2012: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies
- Global Hotel Supplier Industry Outlook Survey 2012-2013: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Hotel Industry
- Global Aerospace Supplier Industry Outlook Survey 2011-2012: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies
- Global Mining Supplier Industry Outlook Survey 2011-2012: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies