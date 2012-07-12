New Market Report: Mobile Marketing Strategies and Emerging Opportunities in the BRIC Countries

Fast Market Research recommends "Mobile Marketing Strategies and Emerging Opportunities in the BRIC Countries" from BRICdata, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2012 -- Across the four emerging BRIC countries, high mobile penetration has generated opportunities for mobile marketing initiatives. These initiatives have become popular among businesses as they have a broad reach, the ability to monitor responses, and can offer location-based promotions. As such, companies across a variety of industries have started developing mobile marketing strategies with increasing marketing budget allocations. The aim of mobile marketing varies across different industries, although the main focus is to develop promotions that target specific consumer groups and launch new service offerings. Mobile marketing in the BRIC countries currently takes the form of mass market campaigns that target customers through bulk messages. However, this is expected to change as marketers start utilizing location-based services, which will be driven by the increased penetration of smartphones and improved mobile infrastructure to enable accurate and high-bandwidth services. As such, BRICdata expects mobile marketing campaigns will become more personalized through using location-based promotional strategies.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Highlights
- The number of Brazilian mobile broadband subscribers increased from 20.6 million in 2010 to 41.1 million in 2011, and is expected to reach 124 million in 2014.
- The 2014 FIFA World Cup and 2016 Olympics Games will be held in Brazil, which is encouraging corporations to make investments in mobile marketing to advertise their brand to a wider audience of inbound tourists that are coming to the country for these sporting events.
- Video-based advertising is growing rapidly and advertisers spent more than US$18 million on placing video advertisements on Russian language sites in 2010.
- India's mobile subscriber base reached 951 million in March 2012, after recording eight million mobile subscriber additions during the month of March.
- Smartphone penetration in India is very low, and less than 5% of the phones in the country are smartphones. However, handset manufacturers are launching low-cost smartphones that value INR4,000-6,000, which is expected to increase demand.
- The high penetration of mobile devices compared to personal computers has made mobile marketing a way to reach a wider audience in China, which is making mobile-based marketing and promotions an integral part of the marketing initiatives used by many companies.
Scope
- This report provides an extensive analysis of the mobile marketing market in the four BRIC nations - Brazil, Russia, India and China
- It provides current and forecast market sizing for mobile marketing spend in each of the BRIC nations
- It offers detailed analysis of business, infrastructure, technology and consumer trends driving the growth of the mobile marketing market in each of the BRIC countries
- The report highlights the key challenges faced by the mobile marketing market
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Wireless research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Mobile Money Opportunities in the BRIC Countries
- Strategies for Increasing Share in MVAS Market in BRIC Countries
- Biological Strategies in the Emerging Markets - BRIC Countries Will Underpin Future Pharma Growth
- Market Opportunities and Emerging Trends in the Prepaid Card Market in BRIC Countries
- Outlet Center Retailing in Europe: Major Players, Strategies and New Opportunities
- Global Transport Supplier Industry Outlook Survey 2011-2012: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies
- Global Power Supplier Industry Outlook Survey 2011-2012: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies
- Global Hotel Supplier Industry Outlook Survey 2012-2013: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Hotel Industry
- Global Construction Supplier Industry Outlook Survey 2011-2012: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies
- European Interior Design Industry Outlook Survey 2011-2012: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies