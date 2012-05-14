New Market Report: Montney Shale in Canada, 2012 - Gas Shale Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2020

Fast Market Research recommends "Montney Shale in Canada, 2012 - Gas Shale Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2020" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2012 -- GlobalData's new report "Montney Shale in Canada, 2012 - Gas Shale Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2020" analyzes the recent activities in the Montney shale play. The report details the operational activities in the play, analyzing drilling and operational activities, production rates and well decline curves. The report also provides information on production trends in the play with forecasts to 2020. It analyzes the competitive landscape of the Montney shale, detailing operations of the top five companies. The report highlights infrastructure details in the shale play and details the merger and acquisition activities in the shale play during the period 2008-2012 inclusive.
Scope
The report analyzes the activities in the Montney shale. The scope of the report includes -
- Montney shale's production trends and expected production during 2006-2020
- Montney shale's drilling activities Details of infrastructure developments in the play
- Information on the major mergers and acquisitions in the shale play during 2008-2011 inclusive
- Details of the major companies in the Montney shale, including acreage and production values
- Analysis of the operations of major companies in the play, such as Progress Energy Resource Corporation, EnCana Corporation, Talisman Energy Inc., ConocoPhillips Canada Resources Corp. and others.
Reasons to Get this Report
The report will enhance your decision making capability. It will allow you to -
- Understand the changing dynamics of the oil and gas sector in Canada by understanding the role that shale gas plays in the energy industry of the country
- Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about this shale play
- Understand trends and activities in the Montney shale play
- Understand the market positions of the major players in this shale play
- Increase future revenue and profitability with the help of insights into future opportunities and critical success factors in the shale plays.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Progress Energy Resources Corp., EnCana Corporation Ltd., Talisman Energy Inc., ConocoPhillips Canada Resources Corp., Murphy Oil Company Ltd.
