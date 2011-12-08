Fast Market Research recommends "Multi-therapy Drugs: Opportunities for Generics & Biosimilars" from Espicom Business Intelligence, now available
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/08/2011 -- Targeting multiple conditions is likely to increase a drug's potential target audience and result in large financial returns for the developing company. With annual sales counted in billions of dollars, these blockbuster drugs are undoubtedly attractive to companies developing generics and biosimilars.
The logic is simple: more indications result in a larger number of potential patients and, consequently, greater revenue opportunities. Obviously this logic only works if there is unmet clinical need and efficacy is demonstrated in each indication, so the number of drugs approved for multiple indications is relatively small. But where multiple indications are approved, annual sales can be counted in billions of dollars. The trend for developing products for multiple indications has been particularly evident in biological pharmaceuticals and has resulted in multi-billion dollar sales over a number of years. The commercial costs of developing biosimilars are great. Better, then to have the possibility of multiple revenue streams.
Use this new report to easily answer key business questions, such as:
What is the latest position on extrapolating biosimilar approvals to other indications, and what impact could this have on the sector?
How is Big Pharma's attitude changing as the biosimilar market develops?
Remicade (infliximab) generated sales of US$7.9 billion in 2010 and is indicated for 7 conditions -what are they?
Which companies are known to be developing biosimilar versions of Pfizer/Takeda's Enbrel (etanercept)?
How might new branded development in the multi-kinase sector affect the biosimilar development of Bayer's Nexavar (sorafenib)?
What revenue generating lifecycle developments will offset the challenge of generic competition for Roche's Xeloda (capecitabine)?
Assessing additional sales potential from a valuable product fit
The multi-therapy drugs included in this report realised total sales in excess of US$70 billion in 2010. It is, therefore, hardly surprising that many are being targeted by generic companies for the development of either traditional bioequivalent generics, or as targets for the next wave of biosimilars.
The top selling multi-therapy drug in 2010 was Enbrel (etanercept), with sales reported separately by Amgen, Pfizer and Takeda amounting to a total of US$7,850 million. Remicade (infliximab) was a close second, with sales reported by Johnson & Johnson and Merck & Co totalling US$7,581 million in 2010. In third place was Abbott's Humira (adalimumab), with sales of US$6,738 million; while Roche reported global sales of Rituxan/MabThera (rituximab) worth US$6,094 million in 2010.
