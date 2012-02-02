Fast Market Research recommends "Musculoskeletal Disorders Therapeutics Market to 2017 - Osteoarthritis Market to Decline with Patent Expiry of Celebrex in 2014" from GBI Research, now available
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/02/2012 -- GBI Research, the leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest report, "Musculoskeletal Disorders Therapeutics Market to 2017 - Osteoarthritis Market to Decline with Patent Expiry of Celebrex in 2014". The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the major musculoskeletal disorders, including rheumatoid arthritis, osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, low back pain and muscular dystrophy. The report also provides the share of generics in global market as well as for each indication. It also provides the treatment flow algorithm for each of the five indications. The report examines the global musculoskeletal disorders treatment usage patterns. In addition, our research details the geographical distribution of musculoskeletal disorders markets across the US, the top five countries of Europe, and Japan.The report also includes insight into the musculoskeletal disorders R&D product pipeline and explores the competitive landscape, including major players in the musculoskeletal disorders therapeutics market. Finally, the report includes analysis of Mergers and Acquisitions (M&As) and licensing agreements that took place in the market in recent years.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
GBI Research's analysis shows that the overall global musculoskeletal disorders therapeutics market for the five indications (which includes rheumatoid arthritis, osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, low back pain and muscular dystrophy) was valued at $33.4 billion in 2010, indicating a CAGR of 5.7% over the previous year. GBI Research forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% between 2010 and 2017, to record a sales value of $54.8 billion by 2017. The growth in major markets such as the US and the top five countries in the EU and Japan were driven by new developments that created more options in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, muscular dystrophy and low back pain. The global musculoskeletal disorders market is expected to witness a series of patent expiries between 2010 and 2017, which includes some top selling drugs such as Cymbalta (duloxetine HCl) and Celebrex (celecoxib). The future of the market is based on the success of the drugs in the pipeline; while the current musculoskeletal disorders market pipeline holds strong prospects for growth in the future, these factors will not be able to completely offset the challenge from generic competition. Muscular dystrophy is one of the most commonly recognized musculoskeletal disorders, but there are no approved therapeutic options available for this disease. For this reason, the generic share continues to rise in the market.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, Amgen Inc., Pfizer Inc, Eli Lilly and Company
