New Market Report: Nappies/Diapers/Pants in Bulgaria

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Nappies/Diapers/Pants in Bulgaria", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- In 2012 nappies/diapers/pants continued to follow the declining pattern of development that marked the whole review period. The number of babies born in 2012 is expected to be just 2,000 more than in 2011 - a figure that certainly cannot overturn the negative development of the category.
Euromonitor International's Nappies/Diapers/Pants in Bulgaria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Disposable Pants, Nappies/Diapers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Nappies/Diapers/Pants market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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