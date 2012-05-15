Fast Market Research recommends "Nasopharyngeal Cancer Therapeutics - Pipeline Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2019" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2012 -- GlobalData, the industry analysis specialist, has released its new report, "Nasopharyngeal Cancer Therapeutics - Pipeline Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2019". The report is an essential source of information and analysis on the global nasopharyngeal cancer therapeutics market. The report identifies the key trends shaping and driving the global nasopharyngeal cancer therapeutics market. It also provides insights into the current competitive landscape and the emerging players expected to significantly alter the market positions of the current market leaders. Most importantly, the report provides valuable insights into the pipeline products within the global nasopharyngeal cancer therapeutics sector. This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
GlobalData estimates that the global (the seven key markets of the US, the UK, Germany, Italy, France, Spain and Japan) nasopharyngeal cancer therapeutics market was valued at $53.0m in 2011 and forecasts it to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 0.5% to reach $55.0m by 2019. The existing market is strong, and is represented by three approved products - Erbitux (cetuximab), Taxotere (docetaxel) and Blenoxane (bleomycin), of which only the former is patent protected. Erbitux is currently approved in the US and European Union (EU) but not in Japan. The growth during 2006-2011 is primarily attributed to launch of Taxotere and Erbitux for the treatment of Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN). Although there are no molecules in the late stage of clinical development and there is an expected patent expiry of the targeted therapy drug Erbitux, the slow growth rate during the forecast period is due to the slow increase in the prevalence of nasopharyngeal cancer, which has led to an increase in the drug-treated population.
