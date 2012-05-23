Recently published research from GBI Research, "Natural Gas Industry to 2017 - Depleting Conventional Crude Oil Reserves and Emerging Technologies in Gas Consumption Infrastructure Driving Growth", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2012 -- GBI Research, a leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research study, "Natural Gas Industry to 2017 - Depleting Conventional Crude Oil Reserves and Emerging Technologies in Gas Consumption Infrastructure Driving Growth". The study, which is an offering from the company's Energy Research Group, provides an in-depth analysis of the global natural gas industry and highlights various concerns, key trends and challenges, along with major companies involved in the industry. The report provides forecasts for the global natural gas industry to 2017. It also provides industry forecasts worldwide by individual sub-segment type and provides an in-depth analysis for every sub-segment. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
Scope
The report provides an in-depth analysis of the major factors affecting the natural gas industry worldwide. Its scope includes -
- Key and imminent trends in the global natural gas industry.
- Geographic and competitive analysis of the key segments of the natural gas industry
- Supply and demand outlook to 2017 for the global natural gas industry
- Exclusive focus on the LNG industry and the pipelines industry.
- Trends and future outlook of the unconventional natural gas industry
Reasons to Get this Report
The report will enhance your decision making capability. It will allow you to -
- Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about the global natural gas industry.
- Identify key trends and challenges in the natural gas industry.
- Increase future revenues and profitability with the help of insights on the expected demand-supply scenario with regards to the natural industry.
- Benchmark your operations and strategies using key insights from the major current and expected business developments with regards to the natural gas industry
