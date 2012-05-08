New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) - Global Pipeline Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecasts to 2018"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2012 -- GlobalData's new report, "Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) - Global Pipeline Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecasts to 2018" provides key data, information and analysis on the global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) market. The report provides market landscape, competitive landscape and market trends information on the Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) market. The report provides comprehensive information on the key trends affecting the market, and key analytical content on the market dynamics. The report also reviews the competitive landscape and technology offerings.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Key geographies covered include the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Australia, and Brazil.
- Key segments covered include Rental NPWT Equipment, NPWT Equipment, and NPWT Disposables.
- Annualized market revenues data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for seven years to 2018. Company shares data for 2011.
- Qualitative analysis of key market trends, market drivers, and restraints by each category within Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) market.
- The report also covers information on the leading market players, the competitive landscape, and the leading pipeline products and technologies.
- Key players covered include Kinetic Concepts and Smith & Nephew.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments that are driving the Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) market globally.
- Design and develop your product development, marketing and sales strategies.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Identify key players best positioned to take advantage of the emerging market opportunities.
- Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying products, most likely to ensure a robust return.
- What's the next big thing in the Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) market landscape? - Identify, understand and capitalize.
- Make more informed business decisions from the insightful and in-depth analysis of the global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) market and the factors shaping it.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Kinetic Concepts, Inc. (KCI), Smith & Nephew Plc, WuHan VSD Medical Science & Technology Co., Ltd., Medela, Inc., Shandong Wego Newlife Medical Device Co., Ltd., Talley Group Limited, ConvaTec, Molnlycke Health Care AB, ArjoHuntleigh Healthcare Ltd, Prospera, Genadyne
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) - Global Pipeline Analysis, Opportunity Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2016
- Global Wound Care Management Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2015
- US Wound Care Management Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2015
- Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Pipeline Technology and Market Forecasts to 2016
- Germany Wound Care Management Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2015
- UK Wound Care Management Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2015
- Switzerland Wound Care Management Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2017
- Ireland Wound Care Management Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2017
- Finland Wound Care Management Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2017
- United Arab Emirates Wound Care Management Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2017