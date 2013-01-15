Recently published research from GlobalData, "Netherlands Diagnostic Imaging Market Outlook to 2018 - Ultrasound Systems, MRI Systems, Computed Tomography Systems, Nuclear Imaging Equipment, X-Ray Systems, Mammography Equipment and Others", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2013 -- GlobalData's new report, "Netherlands Diagnostic Imaging Market Outlook to 2018 - Ultrasound Systems, MRI Systems, Computed Tomography Systems, Nuclear Imaging Equipment, X-Ray Systems, Mammography Equipment and Others" provides key market data on the Netherlands Diagnostic Imaging market. The report provides value (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment within 10 market categories - Angio Suites, Bone Densitometers, C-Arms, Computed Tomography Systems, Contrast Media Injectors, Mammography Equipment, MRI Systems, Nuclear Imaging Equipment, Ultrasound Systems and X-ray Systems. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants with information on company financials and pipeline products, wherever available.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Market size and company share data for Diagnostic Imaging market categories - Angio Suites, Bone Densitometers, C-Arms, Computed Tomography Systems, Contrast Media Injectors, Mammography Equipment, MRI Systems, Nuclear Imaging Equipment, Ultrasound Systems and X-ray Systems.
- Annualized market revenues (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each of the segments and sub-segments within 10 market categories. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.
- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the 10 market categories.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Netherlands Diagnostic Imagingmarket.
- Key players covered include GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Esaote S.p.A., Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Hitachi Medical Corporation and others.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the Netherlands Diagnostic Imaging competitive landscape.
- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.
- What are the key distribution channels and what's the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Esaote S.p.A., Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Hitachi Medical Corporation, MEDRAD, Inc., Hologic, Inc., Bracco Imaging S.p.A., Ziehm Imaging GmbH, Covidien plc, Carestream Health, Inc., CooperSurgical, Inc., General Medical Merate S.p.A., Samsung Medison Co., Ltd., OSI Systems, Inc., SonoSite, Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Mindray Medical International Limited, Shimadzu Corporation, Gilardoni, ulrich GmbH & Co. KG, Planmed Oy
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- United Kingdom Diagnostic Imaging Market Outlook to 2018 - Ultrasound Systems, MRI Systems, Computed Tomography Systems, Nuclear Imaging Equipment, X-Ray Systems, Mammography Equipment and Others
- Germany Diagnostic Imaging Market Outlook to 2018 - Ultrasound Systems, MRI Systems, Computed Tomography Systems, Nuclear Imaging Equipment, X-Ray Systems, Mammography Equipment and Others
- France Diagnostic Imaging Market Outlook to 2018 - Ultrasound Systems, MRI Systems, Computed Tomography Systems, Nuclear Imaging Equipment, X-Ray Systems, Mammography Equipment and Others
- Belgium Diagnostic Imaging Market Outlook to 2018 - Ultrasound Systems, MRI Systems, Computed Tomography Systems, Nuclear Imaging Equipment, X-Ray Systems, Mammography Equipment and Others
- New Zealand Diagnostic Imaging Market Outlook to 2018 - Ultrasound Systems, MRI Systems, Computed Tomography Systems, Nuclear Imaging Equipment, X-Ray Systems, Mammography Equipment and Others
- Canada Diagnostic Imaging Market Outlook to 2018 - Ultrasound Systems, MRI Systems, Computed Tomography Systems, Nuclear Imaging Equipment, X-Ray Systems, Mammography Equipment and Others
- Australia Diagnostic Imaging Market Outlook to 2018 - Ultrasound Systems, MRI Systems, Computed Tomography Systems, Nuclear Imaging Equipment, X-Ray Systems, Mammography Equipment and Others
- Sweden Diagnostic Imaging Market Outlook to 2018 - Ultrasound Systems, MRI Systems, Computed Tomography Systems, Nuclear Imaging Equipment, X-Ray Systems, Mammography Equipment and Others
- Czech Republic Diagnostic Imaging Market Outlook to 2018 - Ultrasound Systems, MRI Systems, Computed Tomography Systems, Nuclear Imaging Equipment, X-Ray Systems, Mammography Equipment and Others
- Italy Diagnostic Imaging Market Outlook to 2018 - Ultrasound Systems, MRI Systems, Computed Tomography Systems, Nuclear Imaging Equipment, X-Ray Systems, Mammography Equipment and Others