New Market Report: Neuropathic Pain - Pipeline Review, H2 2013

Recently published research from Global Markets Direct, "Neuropathic Pain - Pipeline Review, H2 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- Global Markets Direct's, 'Neuropathic Pain - Pipeline Review, H2 2013', provides an overview of the indication's therapeutic pipeline. This report provides information on the therapeutic development for Neuropathic Pain, complete with latest updates, and special features on late-stage and discontinued projects. It also reviews key players involved in the therapeutic development for Neuropathic Pain. Neuropathic Pain - Pipeline Review, Half Year is built using data and information sourced from Global Markets Direct's proprietary databases, Company/University websites, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources, put together by Global Markets Direct's team.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Note*: Certain sections in the report may be removed or altered based on the availability and relevance of data for the indicated disease.
Scope
- A snapshot of the global therapeutic scenario for Neuropathic Pain.
- A review of the Neuropathic Pain products under development by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.
- Coverage of products based on various stages of development ranging from discovery till registration stages.
- A feature on pipeline projects on the basis of monotherapy and combined therapeutics.
- Coverage of the Neuropathic Pain pipeline on the basis of route of administration and molecule type.
- Key discontinued pipeline projects.
- Latest news and deals relating to the products.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Identify and understand important and diverse types of therapeutics under development for Neuropathic Pain.
- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and design effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.
- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying players of the most promising pipeline.
- Devise corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Neuropathic Pain pipeline depth and focus of Indication therapeutics.
- Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope.
- Modify the therapeutic portfolio by identifying discontinued projects and understanding the factors that drove them from pipeline.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Genzyme Corporation, DURECT Corporation, Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd., Biogen Idec Inc., Allergan, Inc., Shionogi & Co., Ltd., Sanofi-Aventis, AstraZeneca PLC, BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., Nektar Therapeutics, MedImmune LLC, Quark Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Company, Ltd, Merck & Co., Inc., Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd., Sangamo BioSciences, Inc., XenoPort, Inc., BioLineRx, Ltd., Samyang Corporation, Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Dong-A Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Esteve Group, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Laboratoires Pierre Fabre SA, LEO Pharma A/S, Pfizer Inc., Sigma-Tau S.p.A., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Vernalis plc, Merck KGaA, EpiCept Corporation, Evotec Aktiengesellschaft, GW Pharmaceuticals plc, Anavex Life Sciences Corp., IntelGenx Technologies Corp., AVANIR Pharmaceuticals, Lpath, Inc., Medivir AB, Benitec Ltd., Bionomics Limited, Nuvo Research Inc., CombinatoRx, Incorporated, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited, KunWha Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Diamyd Medical AB, Transition Therapeutics Inc., Neurim Pharmaceuticals (1991) Ltd., Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., DARA BioSciences, Inc., Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A., Debiopharm Group, Auspex Pharmaceuticals, VistaGen Therapeutics , Inc., Palau Pharma S.A, Snowdon Inc., Neurotune AG, Grunenthal GmbH, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., Amura Holdings Ltd., Affectis Pharmaceuticals AG, AngioChem Inc., PharmEste, Trevena, Inc., Arcion Therapeutics, Inc., GP Pharm, S.A., Kineta, Inc., WEX Pharmaceuticals Inc., Hydra Biosciences, Inc., Yaupon Therapeutics, Inc., NeurAxon, Inc., Virobay Inc., Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Knopp Neurosciences Inc., QRxPharma Limited, Cara Therapeutics, Inc., Targacept, Inc., Intellipharmaceutics International Inc., KYORIN Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., to-BBB technologies BV, Lipopharma, Winston Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Medisyn Technologies, Inc., Maruho Co.,Ltd., NeuroTherapeutics Pharma Inc., Bial - Portela & Ca, S.A., CLL Pharma, Beijing Tide Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Inserm Transfert SA, Spinifex Pharmaceuticals Pty Limited, TheraQuest Biosciences, LLC, MediProPharma, Inc., Celtic Pharmaceutical Holdings L.P., Vichem Chemie Research Ltd., RaQualia Pharma Inc., Naurex, Inc., Cytogel Pharma, LLC
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