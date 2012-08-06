Recently published research from GlobalData, "Neurostimulation Devices - Global Pipeline Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecasts to 2018", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2012 -- GlobalData's new report, "Neurostimulation Devices - Global Pipeline Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecasts to 2018" provides key data, information and analysis on the global neurostimulation devices market. It outlines the market landscape and provides comprehensive information on the key trends affecting the market, and key analytical content on the market dynamics. The report also reviews the competitive landscape and technology offerings.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Key geographies covered are the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Australia, and Brazil.
- Key segments covered are spinal cord stimulators, deep brain stimulators, sacral nerve stimulators, vagus nerve stimulators and cortical stimulators.
- Annualized market revenues data from 2004 to 2011, forecast to 2018, and company share data for 2011.
- Qualitative analysis of key market trends, market drivers, and restraints by category within the neurostimulation devices market.
- Information on the leading market players, the competitive landscape, and the leading pipeline products and technologies.
- Key players covered include Medtronic, St. Jude Medical, Boston Scientific Corporation and Cyberonics.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments that are driving the neurostimulation devices market globally.
- Design and develop your product development, marketing and sales strategies.
- Develop market entry and market expansion strategies.
- Identify key players best positioned to take advantage of the emerging market opportunities.
- Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying the products most likely to ensure a robust return.
- What is the next big thing in the neurostimulation devices market landscape? Identify, understand and capitalize.
- Make more informed business decisions from the insightful and in-depth analysis of the global neurostimulation devices market and the factors shaping it.
