New Medical Devices market report from GBI Research: "Neurostimulation Devices Market to 2018 - Technological Advances and Robust Pipeline with Multi-Indication Potential and Non-Invasive Therapies to Drive Growth"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2012 -- GBI Research's report, "Neurostimulation Devices Market to 2018 - Technological Advances and Robust Pipeline with Multi-Indication Potential and Non-Invasive Therapies to Drive Growth", provides key data, information and analysis on the global neurostimulation devices market. The report provides the market landscape, competitive landscape and market trend information on five neurostimulation device market segments: cortical stimulators, deep brain stimulators, sacral nerve stimulators, spinal cord stimulators and vagus nerve stimulators. The report provides comprehensive information on the key trends affecting these segments, and key analytical content on the market dynamics. The report also reviews the competitive landscape and provides a detailed analysis of the pipeline products in each segment. It also reviews details about important merger and acquisition deals that have taken place in the neurostimulation devices market during the past five years. The report is compiled using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Key geographies covered include the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Australia and Brazil.
- The market size of five neurostimulation device market segments: cortical stimulators, deep brain stimulators, sacral nerve stimulators, spinal cord stimulators and vagus nerve stimulators.
- Annualized market revenue data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for seven years to 2018.
- Qualitative analysis of key market trends, market drivers and restraints for each segment within the neurostimulation devices market.
- The report also covers information on the leading market players, the competitive landscape, and the leading technologies.
- Key players covered include: Medtronic, Inc., St. Jude Medical, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation and Cyberonics, Inc.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments that are driving the neurostimulation devices market globally.
- Design and develop your product development, marketing and sales strategies.
- Exploit M&A opportunities by identifying market players with the most innovative pipeline.
- Develop market entry and market expansion strategies.
- Identify key players best positioned to take advantage of emerging market opportunities.
- Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying the products most likely to ensure a robust return.
- What's the next big thing in the neurostimulation devices market landscape? Identify, understand and capitalize.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Medtronic, Inc., St. Jude Medical, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Cyberonics, Inc.
