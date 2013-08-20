Recently published research from Global Markets Direct, "NewLink Genetics Corporation - Product Pipeline Review - 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- New Market Report: NewLink Genetics Corporation - Product Pipeline Review - 2013
This report is built using data and information sourced from Global Markets Direct's proprietary databases, NewLink Genetics Corporation's corporate website, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases, both from NewLink Genetics Corporation and industry-specific third party sources, put together by Global Markets Direct's team.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- NewLink Genetics Corporation - Brief NewLink Genetics Corporation overview including business description, key information and facts, and its locations and subsidiaries.
- Review of current pipeline of NewLink Genetics Corporation human therapeutic division.
- Overview of pipeline therapeutics across various therapy areas.
- Coverage of current pipeline molecules in various stages of drug development, including the combination treatment modalities, across the globe.
- Product profiles for late stage and clinical stage products of NewLink Genetics Corporation with complete description of the product's developmental history, mechanism of action, therapeutic class, target and major milestones.
- Recent updates of the NewLink Genetics Corporation's pipeline in the last quarter.
- Key discontinued and dormant projects.
- Latest news and deals relating to the products.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Evaluate NewLink Genetics Corporation's strategic position with total access to detailed information on its product pipeline.
- Assess the growth potential of NewLink Genetics Corporation in its therapy areas of focus.
- Identify new drug targets and therapeutic classes in the NewLink Genetics Corporation's R&D portfolio and develop key strategic initiatives to reinforce pipeline in those areas.
- Exploit in-licensing opportunities by identifying windows of opportunity to fill portfolio gaps.
- Exploit collaboration and partnership opportunities with NewLink Genetics Corporation.
- Avoid Intellectual Property Rights related issues.
- Explore the dormant and discontinued projects of NewLink Genetics Corporation and identify potential opportunities in those areas.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Pharmaceuticals research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- NewLink Genetics Corporation (NLNK) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- Seattle Genetics, Inc. - Product Pipeline Review - 2013
- Elan Corporation, plc - Product Pipeline Review - 2013
- Yuhan Corporation - Product Pipeline Review - 2013
- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation - Product Pipeline Review - 2013
- Aphios Corporation - Product Pipeline Review - 2013
- XOMA Corporation - Product Pipeline Review - 2013
- Generex Biotechnology Corporation - Product Pipeline Review - 2013
- Metastatic Hormone Refractory (Castration Resistant, Androgen-Independent) Prostate Cancer - Pipeline Review, H2 2013
- Samyang Holdings Corporation - Product Pipeline Review - 2013