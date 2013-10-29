New Market Report: Newspapers in India - a Snapshot (2013)

New Publishing research report from Mintel is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- Newspapers in India by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2013. This market covers paid-for hard copy national and sub-national newspapers. Market size is based on annual totals of copies sold to consumers as single issues or subscription. Market size for Newspapers in India is given in copy with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for India. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
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