New Wireless research report from Pyramid Research is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- 'Niger: Low Penetration Provides Opportunity for Operator Expansion,' a new Country Intelligence Report by Pyramid Research, offers a precise, incisive profile of Niger's mobile telecommunications markets based on comprehensive proprietary data and insights from our research in the Nigerien market. Published annually, this presentation-quality, executive-level report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the mobile sectors, in addition to a review of key regulatory trends.
Key Findings
- Pyramid Research expects the disconnection of about 1.7m SIMs (23% of all subscriptions) to have a significant effect on the population penetration rate. The process is likely to have cleared the market of a large number of inactive SIMs, and we therefore estimate penetration fell from 32.2% to 25.0% in 2013.
- We expect voice services to continue to be the main source of revenue for mobile service providers in Niger. Between 2008 and 2013, the overall mobile market grew at a CAGR of 13.4%, driven primarily by the expanded reach of networks in urbanized areas.
- With only $7m estimated to have been generated in 2013, mobile data revenue in Niger is significantly lower than that of other regional markets, such as Cote d'Ivoire or Cameroon. Revenue from data services is, however, expected to increase significantly over the forecast period, at an estimated CAGR of 27.8% through 2018.
- Given the relatively low level of data usage, we expect ARPS to be dominated by voice, which we estimate reached $5.34 per month in 2013. However, by 2018, as mobile Internet connectivity improves, data ARPS will rise to 5.9% of total ARPS, still less than in neighboring countries, such as Benin.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Synopsis
"Niger: Low Penetration Provides Opportunity for Operator Expansion" provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Niger today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2018. It delivers deep quantitative and qualitative insight into Niger's telecom market, analyzing key trends, evaluating near-term opportunities and assessing risk factors, based on proprietary data from Pyramid Research's databases.
It provides in-depth analysis of the following:
- Niger in a regional context; a comparative review of market size and trends with that of other countries in the region.
- Economic, demographic and political context in Niger.
- The regulatory environment and trends; a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, number portability and more.
- A demand profile; analysis as well as forecasts and historical figures of service revenue mobile voice and data markets.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Airtel, Moov, Orange, SahelCom
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