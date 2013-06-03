New Market Report: Non-Grocery Retailers in Uzbekistan

New Retailing market report from Euromonitor International: "Non-Grocery Retailers in Uzbekistan"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2013 -- The review period was not successful for non-grocery retailing. This was especially evident during 2008-2010, impacted by the economic slowdown with the subsequent decline in consumer activity; however, in 2012 the channel fully recovered. This was supported by the recovery of consumers' financial profile, continuous improvement of their living standards and constantly rising confidence. This generated higher consumer activity in non-grocery retailing. In 2012, non-grocery retailers saw retail...
Euromonitor International's Non-Grocery Retailers in Uzbekistan report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Apparel Specialist Retailers, Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers, Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers, Home and Garden Specialist Retailers, Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers, Mixed Retailers, Other Non-Grocery Retailers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Non-Grocery Retailers market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
