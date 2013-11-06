New Market Report: Non-Life Insurance in China, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017

Recently published research from Timetric, "Non-Life Insurance in China, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- Undeterred by the economic slowdown and weak global market conditions, the Chinese non-life segment recorded a review-period CAGR of 22.8%, with gross written premiums reaching CNY521.1 billion (US$82.6 billion) in 2012. As of 2012, 59 non-life insurers were active in China. Of those, 38 were domestic and 21 were foreign. The five leading firms accounted for around 74% of the total gross written premium. Motor insurance was the largest category in the segment in 2012, accounting for 76.7% of the total gross written premium. The recent liberalization of foreign investment laws, rapid urbanization and development of agriculture insurance will support the growth of the non-life segment over the forecast period.
Key Highlights
- The Chinese non-life segment recorded a review-period CAGR of 22.8%, with gross written premiums reaching CNY521.1 billion (US$82.6 billion) in 2012.
- State-owned and domestic insurers dominate the segment with foreign insurers representing 1% of the total gross written premium.
- Motor insurance was the largest category in the segment in 2012, accounting for 76.7% of the total gross written premium.
- The Chinese non-life insurance segment is highly concentrated, with the five leading firms accounting for around 74% of the total gross written premium in 2012.
- Liberalization of foreign investment laws, rapid urbanization and development of agriculture insurance will support the growth of the non-life segment over the forecast period.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the non-life insurance segment in China:
- It provides historical values for China's non-life insurance segment for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in China's non-life insurance segment, along with market forecasts until 2017
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It analyses the various distribution channels for non-life insurance products in China
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in China for the non-life insurance segment
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance segment in China and its growth prospects
- It profiles the top non-life insurance companies in China and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the Chinese non-life insurance segment and each sector within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key trends and growth opportunities within the Chinese non-life insurance segment
Companies Mentioned in this Report: PICC Property and Casualty Company Ltd., Ping An Property & Casualty Insurance Company, China Pacific Property Insurance Company Ltd, China United Property Insurance Company, China Life Property and Casualty Insurance Company Ltd, China Continent Property and Casualty Insurance Company Ltd, Sunshine Property and Casualty Insurance Company Ltd, China Export and Credit Insurance Corporation, Tian An Insurance Co. Ltd, Taiping General Insurance Company
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Insurance research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Life Insurance in Russia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Life Insurance in Austria, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017: The Austrian life segment's written premium fell from EUR7.4 billion in 2008 to EUR6.5 billion in 2012.
- Non-Life Insurance in Austria, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017: The Austrian non-life segments written premium value grew from EUR6.5 billion in 2008 to EUR7.1 billion in 2012.
- Life Insurance in South Africa, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Life Insurance in China, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Life Insurance in India, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Non-Life Insurance in India, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in South Africa, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in India, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Non-Life Insurance in South Africa, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017