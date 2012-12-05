New Market Report: Non-Life Insurance in Peru, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016

Recently published research from Timetric, "Non-Life Insurance in Peru, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2012 -- The Peruvian non-life insurance segment is among the fastest growing in the Latin American region. The segment accounted for a 43.3% share of the overall insurance industry's written premium in 2011. The written premium increased at a CAGR of 16.9% during the review period (2007-2011). This growth results from increased vehicle sales, construction industry growth, rising property prices, increased demand from overseas property investors, and government initiatives to provide insurance coverage to farmers for catastrophe losses. There was also healthy development in the Peruvian economy following the global financial crisis, increased annual disposable income and improved employment rates.
Key Highlights
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the non-life insurance market in Peru:
- It provides historical values for Peru's non-life insurance market for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Peru's non-life insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2016
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It analyses the various distribution channels for non-life insurance products in Peru
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Peru for the non-life insurance business
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance market in Peru and its growth prospects
- It profiles the top non-life insurance companies in Peru and outlines the key regulations affecting them
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the Peruvian non-life insurance market and each sector within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Peruvian non-life insurance market
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Rimac Seguros y Reaseguros, El Pacifico Peruano Suiza, Mapfre Peru, La Positiva, Interseguro Compania de Seguros SA, Cardif del Peru SA, Ace Seguros SA, Secrex Cia Seguros Credito, Insur SA Compania de Seguros
